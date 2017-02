SEATTLE May 10 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday that Europe was still in a difficult place economically in part because it did not take some of the steps the United States did.

Addressing about 70 people at a fundraiser in Seattle, Obama said Europe's troubles were among the headwinds that could affect U.S. growth, also mentioning high gasoline prices as a potential economic drag. (Reporting By Jeff Mason; Editing by Bill Trott)