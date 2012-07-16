* Says Europe should focus on regaining industrial force
* Energy policy major element of supporting industry
FRANKFURT, July 16 Policies governing the
European Union's drive towards a low- carbon economy should not
lose sight of the need to retain the bloc's industrial base,
Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said in a newspaper
column on Monday.
"Europe should think about adding a fourth goal to the three
20-20-20 energy-related ones up to the year 2020," Oettinger
wrote in the business daily Handelsblatt.
The bloc's goals are a planned 20 percent hike in energy
efficiency, a 20 percent cut in CO2 emissions and reaching a 20
percent share of renewables in energy usage by 2020.
"(Europe) ... should make (another) permanent goal a 20
percent industrial contribution to gross domestic product (by
2020)," Oettinger said.
This share had sunk to 18 percent in 2010 from around 22
percent in 2000. "We need a strategy for the
re-industrialisation of Europe," he said.
Oettinger said Europe was too dependent on energy imports -
its main natural gas supplier is Russia and its oil comes mainly
from the Middle East - and therefore had to ensure efficient
energy production and usage, to help stand up to competitors
such as the United States where gas prices have plummeted.
Electricity would become the EU's main energy benchmark as
it would expand its share in fuelling transport, Oettinger said,
adding Europe needed a policy "that considered that security of
supply and affordability of power are a decisive location factor
in the global context," he wrote.
Oettinger, a German national, echoed rising concern about
runaway power prices in his home country, where subsidising of
fast-expanding green power is burdening industrial and household
consumers.
This has already caused a government rethink on, and
subsequent cuts to, solar power.
Environment Minister Peter Altmaier told the mass
circulation Bild am Sonntag on Sunday he was sceptical about
some important goals of Germany's energy U-turn, put in place
last year in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
In particular, Altmaier doubted whether power usage could be
cut by 10 percent up to 2020, which the government had
stipulated along with goals to get out of nuclear energy fast in
favour of green power.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Holmes)