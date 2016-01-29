* Oil majors' dividend yields soar as shares slide
* Firms to borrow more to cover dividend, capex
* Pressure grows as oil rout persists
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Jan 29 As Europe's top oil companies
make deeper retrenchments due to slumping oil prices, their
generous dividend policies are coming under closer scrutiny.
Royal Dutch Shell, Total and BP
are among those set to report dismal earnings next week for the
last quarter of 2015 when oil prices averaged $43 a barrel, down
more than 40 percent from a year earlier.
Those prices mean company boards have little choice but to
cut spending, crippling growth prospects.
And as income shrinks, companies can only borrow more in
order to maintain their commitment to pay out dividends. Low
debt levels mean that for now they are able to maintain
unchanged dividends.
But the pressure is high.
Average dividend yields - the dividend payout relative to
the share price - soared over the past year to an all-time high
of above 7 percent as share values have shrunk.
Shell's yield rose to above 9 percent from around 6 percent
in 2014 while BP's is above 8 percent from around 6 percent,
which according to UBS are "levels usually associated with
inevitable cuts".
In 2015, Europe's oil majors paid around $27 billion a year
in dividends, which have been an investment cornerstone for
decades. Shell and BP alone account for 10 percent of the FTSE
100 total dividends in 2014, according to Macquarie.
Charles Whall, portfolio manager at Investec Asset
Management, said oil companies' flexibility to borrow and an
underlying confidence in an oil price recovery means they should
maintain dividends.
"More importantly, these (dividend) levels will keep the
pressure on the majors to prioritise projects and not to fuel
another OFS (oil field service) inflation spiral," said Whall,
whose portfolio holdings include shares of several majors
including Shell and BP.
"A focus on returns rather than growth should allow these
companies to outperform in what is likely a low-growth world."
UBS analysts sees dividends at Norway's Statoil and
Austrian group OMV as the most vulnerable. Analysts at
Barclays also said OMV's dividend appeared increasingly at risk.
A spokesman for OMV, which announced on Friday it was forced
to take write-downs totalling 1.8 billion euros, said "so far
nobody has changed the target of a 30 percent payout ratio (of
net income)".
Statoil, whose exposure to the oil price is bigger than many
of its peers, has repeatedly said its dividend policy remained
firm.
Italy's Eni is the only European major to have cut
its dividend, while Shell, which is set to complete its $51
billion acquisition of BG Group next month, has vowed to
maintain its dividends.
HARSH REALITY
But with oil prices still languishing near their lowest
levels since 2003, companies might soon run out of options.
"The longer you've got low oil prices, the more companies
will have to focus on pure survival. Even for the long-term
players, this is becoming the harsh reality," said Macquarie
analyst Iain Reid.
"If oil prices stay at $30 a barrel over the next few
quarters we will reach the stage where the pressure to cut
dividends will become very difficult to resist. Companies will
say 'Do we really want to sacrifice all future NPV (net present
value) growth for our dividends?'."
Analysts expect a shift in executives' messaging on
dividends in the upcoming earnings.
"Dividends, supported by scrip, are expected to remain
intact in 2016; however, we expect the 'sacrosanct' messaging to
be distanced as the impacts of a near $30 a barrel price
environment are realised," BMO Capital Markets analyst Brendan
Warn said in a note.
Next week's results are expected to see another sharp drop
in income, with companies set to announce further capital
expenditure cuts, asset sales, job cuts and costs savings.
"The companies have positioned themselves for $60 a barrel
for this year, now they will have to position themselves at
lower than $50 a barrel," said Macquarie's Reid, who expects a
total of $15 billion in new capex cuts.
Global oil and gas investment in 2016 is expected to fall to
its lowest in six years to $522 billion, following a 22 percent
fall to $595 billion last year.
Refining and trading operations, which offset a large part
of profit declines from oil and gas production, is set to once
again come to the rescue, albeit less than before as global
demand eased at the end of last year, according to analysts.
