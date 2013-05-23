* Structural shortage as sour crude is scarce, light oil -
plentiful
* Supplies of traditional sour barrels in Med halved in past
5 years
* Eni buys Urals in long-term tender in Baltic
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, May 23 Sanctions against Iranian oil,
Iraqi flow outages and a change in Russian export routes have
left Europe's recession-hit Mediterranean refiners short of
their preferred oil grades at a time when the rest of the world
has plentiful supply.
Oil firms are betting shortages of previously abundant and
cheap sour, heavy crude are here to stay, bad news for refiners
who set up their plants for the grade in the days when light,
sweet barrels were scarcer and more expensive.
The deficit may even worsen in the months to come as Russia
sends more oil to Asia and Europe's north while major trading
houses have built a large position in the Mediterranean,
allowing them to dictate prices.
That forces refiners such as Italy's Eni,
traditionally reliant on Russian Urals, Iraqi Kirkuk and Iranian
crude grades, to look for alternative and expensive options
putting them under further strain in a recession-hit region.
This week, Eni won Russian oil firm Surgut's tender for 1.2
million tonnes of Urals crude loading from the Baltic ports of
Primorsk and Ust-Luga in July-December.
Eni has never before committed to long-term oil deals in the
Baltic and took oil from Europe's north to its plants in the
south only sporadically when market freight and pricing
conditions favoured such operations on a one-off basis.
"The Mediterranean will be structurally short for a long
time. Russia has built a big surplus of pipeline exports
capacity to Asia and the Baltic. Now it has to fill it to pay
back the initial investments. So things look bad for the Med,"
said a source with Eni.
To outbid the rivals at the tender, including oil majors BP
and Total, the Italian firm had to pay a
premium of 60 cents per barrel to a pricing formula that Surgut
uses to award tenders.
"This is a crazy high price," a trading source at a
competitor said. "But I guess it could make sense if you want to
have guaranteed volumes for half a year without depending on
market shenanigans."
SUPPLIES THIN, VALUES SOAR
Already facing flagging demand in Europe, the last thing
refiners want is to pay up for crude as it would further reduce
their refining margins and hence profits.
However, that looks almost inevitable.
And refiners set up for heavy crudes have been caught out
dramatically by the U.S. shale oil revolution as North America
slashed imports of light Nigerian, Libyan and Algerian oil,
making them available for Europe. That depressed light rival
grades from countries such as Azerbaijan or Kazakhstan.
By contrast, heavy grades have become a scarce commodity
after Europe slapped sanctions on Iran's mostly heavy oil as
part of its stand-off with Tehran over its nuclear programme.
"Iraqi supplies have also been so awfully unreliable that
many people have written them off as a serious alternative," a
senior trader from a major said.
The Iraqi-Turkish Kirkuk pipeline has been disrupted
regularly this year and volumes have been scarce as
semi-autonomous Kurdistan has yet to resume supplies of other
grades amid tensions with Baghdad.
As a result, supplies of sour grades such as Urals, Kirkuk
and Iranian oil to the Mediterranean have almost halved over the
past 5 years to 1 million barrels per day.
That resulted in Urals now regularly trading at a premium to
benchmark Dated Brent, says David Wech from JBC Energy: "Urals
is benefiting from a plethora of supporting factors".
Urals never traded at a premium to dated Brent between 2002
and 2009. Since the end of 2011, when talk of tighter EU
sanctions against Iran first emerged, Urals shot above Brent at
least four times, including this week.
Contributing to the strength of the Russian grade has been a
large position that trading houses obtained for the remaining
Urals cargoes in the Mediterranean at tenders of state oil major
Rosneft.
Meanwhile, Russia kept increasing exports to Asia and built
a large new port in the Baltic, Ust-Luga, further diverting
supplies away from the Mediterranean.
"The pressure in the Mediterranean could ease a bit when
Kazakhstan ramps up output later this decade. But that will be
light, sweet oil too," a trader with a major said.