* BP, Shell see refining profit double in Q3
* Falling oil price and maintenance boost refining margins
* Refining overcapacity to continue weighing on sector
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Oct 31 Refining was a unusual bright
spot for European oil majors in the third quarter, but its
support is quickly evaporating as the convergence of rapidly
declining oil prices and high refinery outages fades in the last
quarter of the year.
Britain's BP, Royal Dutch Shell, France's
Total and Italy's Eni all found their last
quarter results were boosted by refining and trading which
offset heavy declines in revenue from oil, whose price has
dropped by more than 20 percent over the past four months.
Shell's and BP's downstream profits more than doubled to
$1.8 billion and $1.5 billion respectively from a year
earlier.
"Compared with 2013, the third-quarter result benefited from
significantly stronger refining margins, a stronger contribution
from supply and trading and improved margin delivery in our
fuels business," BP said in its earnings results.
Total's third-quarter European refining margin indicator,
which measures the profit from refining crude oil, nearly
tripled from a year ago at $29.90 per tonne. October's margins
were nearly as high, the French refiner's chief executive
officer Patrick Pouyanne said.
But things are set to change rapidly as refineries in
Europe, the United States and Asia return from seasonal
maintenance and increase global supplies of fuels such as
gasoline, diesel and aviation fuels.
"Although global refining margins initially strengthened
during the Q3-2014 period, they have weakened considerably in
the past month despite the sharp fall in crude prices. Looking
into the regions individually, we see that the Med region shows
the biggest fall in margins followed by Northwest Europe, U.S.
Gulf Coast and Singapore," analysts at Deutsche Bank said in a
report.
MORE PRESSURE
European refiners have struggled in recent years with a
large capacity overhang that led to a string of refinery
shutdowns.
Around more than 10 percent of the current 15 million
barrels per day (bpd) of European refining capacity, roughly 10
medium-sized refineries, will need to be shut down by 2018 in
order to balance the market, according to analysts.
Under new CEO Claudio Descalzi, Eni, which has five wholly
owned refineries in Italy and one half-owned plant, is seeking
to scale back its refining business in Italy by converting some
of its plants. Total is also expected to scale back its European
refining business while Shell, which has sold several plants in
recent years, is reviewing its global refining business too.
"There is a huge overcapacity in the industry, well over 10
percent, and it continues to grow as new refineries come on
stream," Shell CFO Simon Henry said.
"The primary driver in the medium to long term is the over
capacity and weakness in demand. Although margins are at a
better place at the moment than they were a year ago, we cannot
build our strategy around that," Henry told reporters.
The global refining industry is set to come under more
pressure next year as huge refineries start production in the
Middle East and Asia, including the 400,000 barrels per day
(bpd) Saudi Arabian-Chinese Yanbu refinery and the 400,000 bpd
Ruwais refinery in the United Arab Emirates.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso. Additional reporting by Michel Rose
in Paris and Stephen Jewkes in Milan, editing by David Evans)