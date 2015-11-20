LONDON Nov 20 Europe's diesel market could soon
get a boost as heavy rainfall is expected to bring badly needed
relief to Rhine river water levels that have impeded barge
traffic for months.
Demand for barges has risen sharply in recent days,
according to brokers and traders, and cold weather that is set
to hit the region could further spur demand for heating oil.
Low water levels along the river Rhine WL-KAUB and canals
in Germany and Switzerland have severely impeded barge traffic
since September, largely cutting off inland markets from the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) coastal storage and refining
hub.
With water levels at near 10-year lows, tanker barge
traffic in some regions came to a complete halt or was limited
to 40 percent of loading capacity for extended periods of time,
according to brokers.
But with forecasts for heavy rain over the coming days,
Rhine water levels are expected to rise to above 2 metres from
their current 60 centimetres, allowing barges to resume normal
operations.
"Water levels on the Rhine are expected to rise above 2
metres early next week, barges will be able to fully load and
that should translate into a significant increase of refined
products shipments from ARA to the inland markets of Europe,"
Petromatrix, a consultancy based in Zug, Switzerland, said in a
note.
"Temperatures in Europe will see a significant drop over the
weekend, European traders will start next week in winter mode."
The supply disruption has forced Switzerland to release
around 5 percent of its oil reserves in recent
weeks.
Traders were able to mitigate the supply crunch by
delivering products from ports in northern Germany to inland
markets by rail and road.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Susan Fenton)