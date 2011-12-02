VIENNA Dec 2 Dozens of top European executives are busying themselves with strategies for a post-euro era, the head of Austrian energy group OMV said, insisting it was their job to prepare for any turn of events.

"I was recently in Paris with some other representatives of large companies and we discussed this question," Gerhard Roiss told reporters on Friday when asked if he had contingency plans in place for a euro breakup.

An executive from another company "asked what percent of companies -- there were 45 European companies there, mixed, not all oil -- were already dealing with scenarios in which there was no longer a euro, and it was around 50 percent".

Asked if OMV was among the companies readying plans for such an event, Roiss said: "I would assume so. I think today you have to grapple with such things."

His comments come amid an increasingly urgent campaign by policymakers across the 17-country euro zone to master a sovereign debt crisis and prevent the currency union from disintegrating, with potentially devastating economic impact.

Roiss called himself a great proponent of the idea of the European Union who at the same time saw imperfections that would take a long time to set right.

"The important thing is the changes that crises spawn. We as entrepreneurs must simply be able to be prepared for various situations and take appropriate measures." (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)