FRANKFURT Feb 9 An upper limit on cash payments
could lead to a loss of faith in the euro as a currency, a board
member of Germany's central bank warned in a newspaper
interview.
"A currency is based on trust and it would be disastrous if
people's faith was damaged," daily Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung quoted the Bundesbank's Carl-Ludwig Thiele as saying in
an excerpt of an interview to be published on Wednesday.
The European Commission is weighing stricter rules on the
use of cash as part of a wider plan to counter terrorism and its
financing after attacks in Paris last November by Islamic State
militants that killed 130 people.
Germany's deputy finance minister Michael Meister said last
week that Germany could imagine talking about a ceiling of 5,000
euros ($5,611).
The head of the EU anti-fraud office, a Commission
department, has also called for the 500 euro bank note to be
scrapped to curb illicit or criminal cash transactions.
"We are still in a fragile economic situation in the euro
zone, and it does not seem smart for the government to talk
about setting limits on cash payments and for the ECB (European
Central Bank) to consider abolishing 500 euro bank notes,"
Thiele told Frankfurter Allgemeine.
($1 = 0.8911 euros)
