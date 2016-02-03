Trump says China working with U.S. on North Korea problem
April 16 U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his reversal on whether to call China a currency manipulator, saying on Twitter that China was helping with the North Korean problem.
BERLIN Feb 3 Germany wants to push for an upper limit to cash payments in Europe and could imagine talking about a ceiling of 5,000 euros, deputy finance minister Michael Meister said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
April 16 U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his reversal on whether to call China a currency manipulator, saying on Twitter that China was helping with the North Korean problem.
DUBAI, April 16 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors await a fresh batch of first-quarter results and because most other markets were shut for the Easter holiday.