LONDON, April 22 Shares in European drugmakers
received a shot in the arm on Tuesday amid a flurry of activity,
with Novartis striking a multi-billion dollar deal with
GlaxoSmithKline and reports U.S. giant Pfizer had approached
Britain's AstraZeneca over a deal.
Pfizer and AstraZeneca declined to comment
on a Sunday Times report of a possible $100 billion deal, but
the potential bid fueled speculation the sector was ripe for
consolidation as drugmakers build scale in specialized areas
where they can find growth.
The European healthcare sector index was up 2.8
percent at 0927 GMT, led by AstraZeneca, up 6.5 percent at 4,030
pence, and GSK, up 5.4 percent at 1,643 pence.
Shares in Britain's Hikma Pharmaceuticals and BTG
also rose more than 4 percent, while Shire, a perennial
subject of takeover speculation, was up 4.6 percent.
Analysts also pointed to Belgium's UCB SA, up 3.1
percent, and Switzerland's Actelion, 1.5 percent
stronger, as potential targets for a larger rival.
Citi said the "usual suspects were likely to return to
focus", noting that previously cited potential targets in Europe
included Shire, Actelion and UCB, based on either promising
pipelines or significant cost and tax synergies.
"We expect renewed interest in the use of offshore cash held
by US companies to fund ex-US M&A," the analysts said in a
briefing note.
The Sunday Times cited sources saying informal conversations
had taken place between Pfizer and AstraZeneca but the British
company resisted the approach.
A big driver behind Pfizer's interest is drugs to treat
cancer, including promising experimental medicines in
AstraZeneca's pipeline know as immunotherapies, analysts said.
Novartis is also strengthening its oncology
portfolio with the GlaxoSmithKline deal, an area in which GSK
said it ranked outside the global top 10.
The Swiss drugmaker is paying $14.5 billion for GSK's
oncology business and is also divesting its vaccines business to
GSK for $7.1 billion plus royalties.
In a separate transaction, Novartis said it had agreed to
divest its animal health division to Eli Lilly for about
$5.4 billion.
Novartis shares rose 2.5 percent in morning trade to 76.5
euros.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by
Mark Potter)