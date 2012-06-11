* Enough capacity around to meet additional demand
* Not all excess generation may find outlets
* Generation cuts possible in some cases
FRANKFURT, June 11 European power grid operators
face no supply risks even under extreme weather conditions this
summer but must watch excessive production in countries that
cannot use interconnectors to export all their power, operators'
group Entso-E said on Monday.
"Europe has sufficient generation for both normal and severe
demand conditions," the Brussels based group said in a press
statement on the release of its Summer Outlook report 2012.
Entso-E said during heat waves, countries such as Germany,
Hungary, Finland and Poland might require imports to meet
demand, which would likely become available.
During hot spells, power generators have to raise output
when consumers switch on their air conditioning systems. Also,
dry rivers carry less water for use to cool power stations.
Entso-E said if cooling water supply falls, plants may have
to cut production.
But in a new phenomenon, the expansion of renewable power
has often led to an oversupply of power in the system overnight
and on weekends, where some regions have become net exporters.
In extreme situations, they have to curtail supply, if the
export volumes cannot be managed by their existing equipment.
The group said this could be the case in Belgium, Denmark,
Germany and the Netherlands. Ireland might also have to curb
excess wind generation due to limited interconnector capacity.
The firms organised in ENTSO-E handle the available power
network capacity in close coordination with one other to ensure
there are no power disruptions during extreme weather
situations.
ENTSO-E's remarks echoed those by French grid company RTE
earlier on Monday that the depressed economy would curb demand
in its region to a degree where even additional heat-related
demand could be met.
German generators closed 41 percent of their nuclear
capacity in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster last
year, undermining its former role as a stabiliser on the
region's power lines.
The EU is looking to speed up approval processes for new
network infrastructure, given the situation.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)