PARIS Oct 22 Germany and France should explore the creation of a joint power capacity market to help ease pressures caused by fluctuating power from renewable sources and ageing infrastructure, the head of German utility E.ON said on Tuesday.

France is already putting in place a capacity market to ensure sufficient electricity is available at times of greatest need, such as peak demand during extremely cold weather.

The system means utilities will be paid partly on the basis that their peakload production tools are available, not just on their electricity sales, and a Franco-German system would expand that idea across the two countries.

However the European Commission has warned in draft guidelines seen by Reuters on Monday that public money should only be used as a last resort to help struggling utilities maintain stand-by power capacity, or capacity markets.

"I'm calling on you to set up a high-level working group on governance in Paris and Berlin to explore the feasibility of an alignment (on) ... capacity reward systems," Johannes Teyssen, chief executive of E.ON, told an electricity conference in Paris.

Teyssen is a member of a group of 10 utility bosses, representing half of Europe's power-generating capacity, urging the European Union to adopt reforms to prevent blackouts and help the indebted sector adapt to demand.

"I believe France and Germany are so closely interconnected ... these two countries could create a framework for a better energy system," Teyssen told delegates, adding other European countries could join later on.

Britain has also proposed such as system as part of a major overhaul of its electricity market as the government faces criticism over rising bills.

Germany's industry association (BDEW) has also said it needs a new power market system by 2015 at the latest to manage the shift towards more renewable resources, but the government has so far been in a wait-and-see mode.

"We need to reform European power markets. I believe the capacity markets and the ETS market could be two immediate starting points," Teyssen said in Paris.