PARIS Oct 18 French nuclear power production
fell to its lowest level since August 1998 in September to 26.6
terrawatt hour (TWH), French grid operator RTE said in its
monthly report on Tuesday.
RTE said French nuclear output has been on a steady decline
since May.
It did not give reasons for the decline but France, which
depends on nuclear power for about 75 percent of its electricity
needs, could face a tight supply in the coming months after
nuclear regulator ASN asked utility EDF to carry out
tests on 12 reactors.
RTE said solar power production rose 15 percent in
September, while wind power output fell 41 percent compared with
the same month a year ago.
