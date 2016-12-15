FRANKFURT Dec 15 Lower wind supply in Germany boosted day ahead power prices early on Thursday.

The Friday baseload contract for round-the-clock supply was up 8.2 percent at 52 euros ($54.51) per megawatt hour (MWh) while the peakload contract for daytime industrial demand was up 10 percent at 62.7 euros.

Wind supply in Germany will fall to 3.3 gigawatts (GW) on Friday from 5.2 GW recorded on Thursday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The country has 44 GW of installed wind turbine capacity.

Intraday volatility in European prompt power prices has risen in the fourth quarter due to outages at French nuclear plants.

($1 = 0.9539 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)