* Market integration takes further step in November
* More reliable prices to save costs
By Vera Eckert and Nerijus Adomaitis
FRANKFURT/OSLO, Oct 9 National power markets
across Europe will next month begin pooling electricity for
millions of consumers across 15 countries, creating the first
step towards a common market for nearly three quarters of
Europe's demand.
Because the markets used to be isolated, the lack of links
between neighbouring countries makes it difficult to tackle
situations of over or undersupply, which if properly handled,
could lead to lower energy prices for industry.
Fifteen national markets will from November 26 be able to
use interconnectors across borders more effectively once
so-called market coupling starts in the North-Western Europe
(NWE) market region.
It will allow traders to buy and sell available power
capacity more easily across borders and according to supply and
demand pricing signals.
"The harmonisation of trading rules is one of the core tasks
for the creation of an efficient pan-European power market,"
said Jean-Francois Conil-Lacoste, chairman of Paris-based EPEX
Spot, one of four exchanges in the project.
Norwegian grid firm Statnett issued figures showing NWE will
account for 2,300 terawatt hours (TWh) per year compared with
total European consumption of around 3,200 TWh.
The NWE initiative was originally made up of France,
Germany/Austria and the Benelux countries (Belgium, Netherlands,
Luxembourg), but has been widened to Britain, the Nordic
countries (Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland), the Baltics
(Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia), as well as Poland.
Apart from power exchanges, the move also includes 13
transmission system operators (TSOs) and their cross border
power links, working together by agreeing a central formula to
combine trading and the transport of electricity.
While much of continental Europe is set to benefit broadly
from the move, analysts say Britain - which is linked to the
Netherlands and France by cable - stands less to gain.
"Price differentials will likely remain in place because
Britain is quite isolated and there is little scope to fill the
cables even more," said Peter Osbaldstone, analyst at energy
research and consultancy Wood Mackenzie.
British wholesale power prices are 5-10 euros per megawatt
hour (MWh) above those in the Netherlands because of the UK's
higher exposure to expensive gas generation and limited
interconnector capacity.
PUZZLE COMES TOGETHER
Market coupling mandates that capacities are used
efficiently so that supply and demand fundamentals can rule
across different national power markets, enabling traders to
work under a joint set of rules.
"Market participants trading on a power exchange will...
benefit from broader offer and demand across borders," said
Wolfram Vogel, spokesman for EPEX Spot.
This means that exchange prices emerging from the process
will see a higher price convergence across Europe, making the
market more efficient and liquid, and reducing costs for
industries operating across Europe.
Market participants say other benefits include greater
supply security through access to neighbouring markets,
increased cable operator revenues, as well as incentives for
financial institutions to participate in power trading.
The European Commission says that more similar prices within
the European Union are needed as energy intensive industry
profits are already falling behind rivals in the U.S., and that
this will worsen unless high energy costs are
curbed.
