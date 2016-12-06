FRANKFURT Dec 6 French and German day ahead power prices fell early on Tuesday as more wind power supply was expected in Germany.

Week ahead prices were up, however, on hedge purchases to guard against tight supply, traders said.

Baseload power prices indicated by Thomson Reuters showed Tuesday delivery in France down 12 percent at 61 euros ($65.67) per megawatt hour and its German counterpart in the interconnected region down 24 percent at 39 euros/MWh.

French week ahead was up 9.7 percent at 65 euros and German week ahead up 5.5 percent at 38.5 euros.

German wind output is expected to rise to 8.6 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday from 2.7 GW on Tuesday.

French nuclear body ASN said on Monday night that persistent tightness worries this winter could ease, giving the green light for seven out of 12 reactors to restart on Dec. 31.

($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)