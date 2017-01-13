FRANKFURT Jan 13 Cold weather expectations for next week lifted French Monday baseload power to 89 euros ($94.63) per megawatt-hour (MWh) in early Friday trading on the European spot wholesale market.

That was up 21 percent from the Friday price as traders took cover to meet higher demand.

The price of Monday delivery in Germany was up 63 percent higher at 66.5 euros/MWh. ($1 = 0.9405 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Goodman)