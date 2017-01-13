BRIEF-Hudson Executive Capital Lp reports 5 percent stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp
* Hudson Executive Capital Lp reports 5 percent stake in cabot Microelectronics Corp as of Jan 20 - sec filing
FRANKFURT Jan 13 Cold weather expectations for next week lifted French Monday baseload power to 89 euros ($94.63) per megawatt-hour (MWh) in early Friday trading on the European spot wholesale market.
That was up 21 percent from the Friday price as traders took cover to meet higher demand.
The price of Monday delivery in Germany was up 63 percent higher at 66.5 euros/MWh. ($1 = 0.9405 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Goodman)
* Huntington Bancshares Incorporated reports 2016 fourth quarter results including 19 pct increase in net income
* BOK Financial reports annual and quarterly earnings for 2016