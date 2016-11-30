Dubai's Mashreq board proposes cash dividend of 40 pct for 2016
DUBAI, Jan 26 Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday its board had proposed a cash dividend of 40 percent of the bank's paid up capital for 2016.
FRANKFURT Nov 30 French prompt power prices for day ahead delivery jumped on Wednesday on tight supply and rising demand for heating in a cold spell while Germany's were down on increased wind power supply.
The French Thursday baseload price was at 117.5 euros ($124.87) a megawatt hour, up 26 percent on the previous day.
French utility EDF indicated overnight planned maintenance on the Paluel 3 reactor would be extended by a day to Thursday.
Prices have risen sharply in interconnected Europe since October on supply uncertainties surrounding the level of French nuclear power availability this winter.
The German day-ahead price was off 24.5 percent at 26.3 euros. ($1 = 0.9410 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Says qtrly net interest income of $6.3 million, up $0.6 million from $5.7 million for q4 of 2015
By Aparajita Saxena Jan 26 Southeast Asian stock markets advanced on Thursday, in line with global equities, following a record-breaking performance from Wall Street overnight. U.S. stock markets climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average blew past the psychological 20,000 level, supported by President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives that reignited a post-election rally, and strong fourth-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also