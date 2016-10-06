PARIS Oct 6 The German spot power price for
day-ahead delivery hit a nine-month high on Thursday on a sharp
fall in renewables power output and unabated worries over tight
French nuclear power supply ahead of the cold winter months,
traders said.
The German baseload power price for Friday delivery
jumped 17.69 percent or 5.75 euros to 38.25 euros
($42.52) /MWh, touching levels last reached in January. The
French contract gained 4.4 euros or 8.78 percent to
54.25 euros /MWh.
European power prices have rallied in the past week over
concerns that France, a net power exporter, which depends on
nuclear for about 75 percent of its electricity needs, could
face supply constraints in the winter months.
($1 = 0.8937 euros)
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Callus)