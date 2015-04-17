* Volatile wind, solar output drives short-term trading
* Supply needs balancing close to power delivery
* Intraday market gains market share
By Vera Eckert and Nina Chestney
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 17 The rise of renewable
energy is delivering a boost to Europe's declining power market
as traders get busy in short term deals to juggle unpredictable
supplies of wind and solar.
Exchanges show more trade as suppliers buy and sell power
closer to when demand will appear, to meet their delivery
obligations, because electricity cannot be stored effectively.
New players are also attracted by lower capital requirements and
risks.
"As the percentage of renewables generation increases, the
need for short-term adjustments will grow, reflecting the
limited precision of forecasts for wind and solar generation in
comparison to schedules of conventional thermal plants," said
Bonn-based independent energy consultant Thomas Niedrig.
"Over the last five years, (spot) volumes jumped by 25
percent, making the spot sector a growth star in difficult
times," UK research company Prospex said in a study.
European power trading overall, still led by futures, was
declining due to oversupply and the exit of many banks since
2012, it said.
Renewables capacity has increased dramatically in Europe as
policymakers push for cleaner energy sources.
German government data shows renewables capacity almost
quadrupled from 2003 to 2014 and renewables now account for 26
percent of total electricity generation.
Power market trading developed in the late 1990s, with a
focus on forward contracts, driven by the need of generators to
hedge future fuel price risks for their 24-hour output over
months, quarters and calendar years.
Coal and gas plant operators can no longer plan their
output years ahead, as they do not know how many hours they will
end up operating in a market they share with rival renewables.
Fuel price risks matter far less now than risks of getting
forecasts for the likely supply wrong. That shifts liquidity
into the short-term.
EXCHANGES
The energy exchange EPEX Spot in Paris traded 107.8 terawatt
hours on its day-ahead and intraday markets in Jan-March this
year, 13 percent more than in the same period last year, its
data shows.
Intraday trading - to adjust buy and sell positions within a
day - in its core German/Austria region in March accounted for
12 percent of total spot trades there, already more than the
average 10 percent seen over the course of 2014.
Exchanges, competing with brokerages and trading houses for
business, have been particularly inventive in devising
short-term contracts partly because their digital platforms can
be easily adapted to offering new contracts for short periods,
traders say.
Voice brokerages trying to do the same might not easily earn
enough money for the time and effort spent on such products.
The market leader is the Nordic countries' Nord Pool Spot,
followed by EPEX Spot, Italy's GME, Spain's OMIE and N2EX in
Britain, according to Prospex.
EPEX last December introduced a German auction for 15 minute
intraday power, held at 3pm in the afternoon of the previous day
as a tool to concentrate liquidity.
A number of big trading houses already active in EPEX Spot's
short term market, among them Geneva's Vitol SA, Noble Clean
Fuels Ltd. and Total Gas & Power, signed up for it in 2015, it
said.
But there is also money to be made by smaller operators.
"Whereas previously intraday trading was largely the
preserve of utilities...now it's definitely very much in vogue
and seen as a profitable activity, especially with the
flexibility of not being tied to assets," said Chris Panton,
senior analyst at Energy Fundamentals, a London based investment
and advisory firm.
Intraday does not tie up much capital while operators wait
for the trades to play out within a short time horizon, which
limits risks, he said.
"There is more control over what is happening," he said.
At the same time, small daily profits could eventually add
up for operations with low desk costs.
(editing by William Hardy)