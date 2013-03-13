By Brenda Goh
| LONDON, March 13
LONDON, March 13 Germany surpassed Britain as
the most attractive European property market in 2013 as fading
fears of a euro zone break-up encourage investors to venture
back into the bloc, a report showed on Wednesday.
A survey by property consultant CBRE Group of 362
investors, including some of the world's largest fund managers,
found that 35 percent picked Germany as the most appealing
market, compared with 24 percent that chose Britain.
"While recession is a key concern, investors' fears of a
euro break-up have subsided, and the overall impact of the euro
zone crisis on investment activity appears to have eased,"
CBRE's head of European research, Peter Damesick, said.
The survey included a greater share of German investors than
it did the year before.
London, whose position outside the European Union has made
it a target for overseas investors seeking safe havens in recent
years, retained its spot as the most favoured city, however,
ahead of Munich and Berlin with 31 percent of votes.
Dublin and Madrid were also among the top 10 favoured
cities, coming at sixth and ninth place, respectively,
indicating growing confidence in the recovery of the Irish and
Spanish economies and real estate markets, CBRE said.
"The next 12 months could mark the beginning of a reversal
of the strong polarisation that has characterised European
property investment market over the past two years," Damesick
said.
Sovereign wealth and pension funds have ploughed billions of
pounds into property in upscale areas of London and Paris in
recent years, pushing prices for certain assets up even as
prices of poorer quality properties fell.
Market fears of a euro zone break-up have eased after strong
action from the European Central Bank last year. Just 9 percent
of respondents said a break-up was the greatest threat to
recovery, down from 24 percent in 2012. Almost half said
recession was their biggest concern.
Activity in Europe's property market could also get a boost
from an increase in the number of properties available to buy,
which has been cited by investors as an issue, a separate survey
showed.
Property adviser DTZ said it expected 21 billion euros
($27.3 billion) of commercial property to come to the market by
2017 as German open-ended funds liquidate. Forced sales are
likely to reach record levels in 2014-2017, increasing available
assets particularly in Germany and Netherlands, it said.
By type of property, the CBRE survey found that logistics
leapfrogged shopping centres to become the second most popular
sector, favoured by 20 percent of respondents compared with 14
percent in 2011. Offices were the most popular at 29 percent,
marginally higher on the year.
Investors such as private equity giant Blackstone Group
have been buying warehouses and logistics facilities
across Europe, encouraged by the higher yields and by the growth
of online shopping which has spurred demand for such sites at
the expense of bricks-and-mortar stores.