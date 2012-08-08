NEW YORK Aug 8 Ratings agency DBRS on Wednesday cut Spain's rating and confirmed Ireland's, but kept both countries above a key level for European Central Bank collateral requirements.

The ratings agency downgraded Spain to A (low) and held Ireland at the same rating, making DBRS the last of the four agencies used by the ECB to keep the sovereigns at the A level.

A drop below the A level would have led the ECB to charge banks an additional 5 percent penalty for using Spain's and Ireland's bonds as collateral. (Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)