AMSTERDAM, March 22 A European credit ratings
agency will be set up by private sector parties, the Dutch
Finance Minister said on Thursday, a move that could create a
rival to the likes of Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
Politicians in Europe have criticised the major credit
rating agencies, all of which are of U.S. origin, for not
warning of the 2008 credit crisis and upsetting markets when
downgrading EU sovereign debt in the past half year.
"I have heard of an initiative for a European credit rating
agency. A European consultancy firm, amongst others, is setting
one up," De Jager said in parliament.
"We are not in favour of a public rating agency. The risk or
the perception of public interference with sovereign ratings is
much too big. It is already possible for the market to set up a
European credit rating agency. In principle, I'm positive about
this."
Sovereign rating downgrades have jolted markets as advanced
economies struggle with huge debt piles. European politicians
have accused credit rating agencies of anti-European bias and
called their downgrades a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Standard and Poor's, which is U.S.-owned and based,
cut the rating for nine euro zone nations in January.
Of the other two big rating agencies, Moody's is
also U.S.-owned and based, while Fitch Ratings is headquartered
in New York and London and majority-owned by French holding
company Fimalac.
