LONDON, March 17 Greece leaving the euro zone
would have "serious consequences" for the euro zone as a whole
and raise questions about what could lead other countries to
leave as well, ratings agency Moody's said on Tuesday.
Although euro zone governments are benefiting from cheaper
borrowing costs thanks to the European Central Bank's aggressive
stimulus measures and were expected to see growth gradually
recover in the coming months, some -- such as France and italy
-- still face pressures on their credit ratings.
Greece's junk Caa1 rating is currently on review for a
further downgrade with the country future's future in the euro
zone uncertain under the government of Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras.
Athens has been embroiled for weeks in a confrontation with
its euro zone creditors, led by Germany. It is struggling to
find EU allies in its effort to renegotiate the terms of
itsbailout. The worst outcome -- Greece leaving, or "Grexit" --
would have wide ranging implications, Moody's said.
"Even if the immediate financial impact was limited, the
exit of a member state from a union explicitly designed to be
indivisible would inevitably raise questions about what
pressures might cause other countries to take the same route,"
Kathrin Muehlbronner, one of Moody's senior credit officers,
wrote in a new report.
The most obvious risk was that other countries on the
southern euro zone periphery, such as Portugal, Spain and Italy,
would face a backlash from investors that are currently snapping
up their bonds.
Overall, however, Moody's saw a stable credit outlook for
euro zone sovereigns. It expects the ECB stimulus and the boost
from the lower euro and oil prices to offset deflationary
pressure.
It stressed, though, that the region is likely to remain one
of "only moderate growth." Already high debt-to-GDP ratios in
Greece, Italy, Spain and France were expected to continue to
rise.
France, currently is the only country apart from Greece to
have a negative outlook on its rating with Moody's, was also
targetted for making poor progress with spending cuts and
reforming its economy.
"France stands out with its (headline and structural) budget
deficit forecast being higher in 2015 than in 2013," Moody's
said
"In our view, many of the 2015 (euro zone) budgets have been
based on unduly optimistic assumptions for nominal GDP and tax
revenue growth, which are unlikely to be achieved given the
lower inflation environment."
(for factboxes on euro zone sovereign ratings and review
dates click )
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Larry King)