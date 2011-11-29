Nov 29 Ratings agency Moody's said on
Tuesday it could downgrade the subordinated debt of 87 banks
across 15 European Union nations on concerns that governments
would be too cash-strapped to bail out holders of riskier bank
debt in times of stress.
Moody's said the greatest number of ratings to be reviewed
were in Spain, Italy, Austria and France. The review could lead
to an average potential downgrade of subordinated debt by two
notches, and junior subordinated debt and Tier 3 debt by one
notch, it added.
Holders of subordinated debt are further back in the queue
than owners of senior debt when it comes to a claim on a bank's
assets, thus making it a riskier class of debt.
"Moody's believes that systemic support for subordinated
debt in Europe is becoming ever more unpredictable, due to a
combination of anticipated changes in policy and financial
constraints," the agency said in a report.
Moody's noted there had been recent instances where losses
had been imposed on subordinated debt holders without any
significant contagion to other liability classes.
"Consequently, there would need to be very clear reasons for
Moody's to consider retaining an assumption of support in
subordinated debt ratings," it warned.
Moody's also warned that the risk to ratings on subordinated
debt could extend outside the borders of the European Union.
"Moody's will also review to what extent other closely
integrated markets outside the EU, such as Norway or
Switzerland, are affected by this change in its support
assumptions," it said.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Mark Bendeich)