by Divyang Shah

LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - In 2008 the recapitalization wave in Europe had a sense of 'every man for himself' as policies were formulated at the national level using national funds with little in the way of coordination. While there is much talk of coordination this time round, the fact that countries are being asked to use national funds first is likely to lead to a half-hearted response to recapitalization from those countries whose banks the market worries most about.

The focus on using national funds before the EFSF fails to recognize that first, the feedback loops between financial and sovereign risk means that there has to be a coordinated effort to build defenses for a likely Greek default, and second, sovereigns lack the firepower or the ability to take on board non-contingent liabilities of the financial sector to the same extent as in 2008.

The advantage of using the EFSF is that it would allow; 1) the injection of funds into the banks of the bailout countries as well as Italy and Spain; 2) help limit fallout to France's AAA rating; 3) ensure the European wide banking system is considered sound and able to withstand a Greek default and; 4) to make sure that barriers are in place to limit contagion to Italy and Spain.

The first task is to work out the capital needs for banks and this is what the EBA (European Banking Authority) is being tasked with, as it looks to redo the stress tests but this time with the assumption of a writedown on Greek sovereign debt. The question markets will ask is whether an assumption based on a writedown on Greece alone is sufficient? The EBA should look to deal with these concerns by highlighting that stress tests based on writedowns on the sovereign debts of Portugal and Ireland would be manageable following any recapitalization.

Bailing out Dexia (DEXI.BR) and the potential for support for French banks has clearly placed a focus on France's AAA rating. If France continues to be sidelined on its desire for bank recapitalization to occur via the EFSF then we could see an already intense debt crisis remain in a critical stage. The threat to the AAA rating of France would impact perceptions over the AAA EFSF, but would also likely see the other core AAA members come under pressure.

Politically Germany, Finland and other core members have a difficult task persuading the electorate that French banks need to be bailed out, having already provided support to their own banks and peripheral countries. So the risk is that a continued focus on unilateral action will lead to increased pressure on the AAA rating of France and only then will an EFSF based solution becomes a first option. It is likely we will see new post-EMU wides on 10-year France/German spread over the coming weeks.

Even if the use of the EFSF does become a first option this still leaves us wondering how exactly the EFSF will be leveraged up in order to achieve its myriad objectives. It still seems likely that the IMF or ECB will likely have to be involved if any leveraging exercise is to be credible and have sufficient bite. What is noticeable is that the widening on EFSF bonds has continued as the markets look to price in the increased supply.

(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist)