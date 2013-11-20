* Refinery margins hit as Middle East unrest raises crude
prices
* Shale boom turns U.S. into big diesel exporter
* European margins for gasoline, diesel fall simultaneously
* Refiners reducing stocks
By Lin Noueihed, Ron Bousso and Claire Milhench
LONDON, Nov 20 European refiners are battling to
salvage what is poised to be one of their worst years on record,
slashing production, running down crude oil stocks and idling
loss-making plants as a new raft of closures loom.
Middle East unrest means the price of crude oil, which
refiners convert into motor and heating fuel, has remained
stubbornly high this year, squeezing profit margins amid weak
demand as European economies struggle to maintain growth.
At the same time, larger, state-of-the-art refiners in the
United States, Middle East and Asia also enjoy cheaper
feedstock, giving them a head start in the race for markets.
The flurry of challenges is likely to prompt more closures,
with top traders and analysts saying they expect up to two
million barrels per day of European refining capacity or around
15 percent to disappear by 2020.
"The outlook is grim and we don't see 2014 getting much
better," said Jonathan Leitch, senior oil analyst at resources
industry consultancy Wood Mackenzie. "You cannot afford to keep
operating refineries at these levels... We are going to have to
see more closures of European refineries in 2014."
Sixteen European refineries, accounting for 1.7 million
barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity, have been mothballed
since 2008, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Europe's capacity stood at around 16 million bpd in 2012.
First to fall in the next round of closures could be ageing
and unsophisticated plants in the Mediterranean that need heavy
investment and struggle to adapt to changing market conditions.
Cepsa's 88,000 bpd refinery in Tenerife has been shut for
four months as it could not generate profit.
The Spanish firm said last week it would reopen the plant
for a few weeks but only to burn remaining crude stocks as it
costs money to store them. Past that, it would remain shut until
margins improve
Hellenic Petroleum's Thessaloniki refinery in
northern Greece is also idle due to economic conditions, a
source close to the matter said last week.
Traders say that unless margins improve, those two plants
could face the same fate as MOL Group's 52,000 bpd
Mantua refinery in Italy. The Hungarian owner said last month it
would convert the plant into storage.
Even for Italy's Saras, which runs the relatively
sophisticated and efficient 300,000 bpd Sarroch refinery in
Sardinia, the second half of 2013 was challenging.
Though Sarroch's margins have significantly outperformed the
benchmark average for Mediterranean refiners, it cut crude
processing by about 10 percent in the third quarter and expects
to keep a similar throughput until the end of the year.
"We ran at about 90 percent instead of 100 and this is due
to the very tough conditions," Massimo Vacca, head of investor
relations and financial communications at Saras, told Reuters.
"If we had a negative refining margin like the average
European plant, we would have temporarily halted production.
However, we expect our refinery to return to full operating
capacity in 2014."
REDUCING STOCK AS MARGINS SINK
European crude processing runs for September fell to their
lowest level since April 1991 and October figures are set to be
even lower, prompting the IEA to slash its forecast for fourth
quarter global refinery crude processing runs by 555,000 bpd.
At the same time, refining margins in northwest Europe and
the Mediterranean sank into negative territory in August and
September. They only marginally improved in October, despite
seasonal maintenance that has curbed output.
"I don't think we've ever seen margins run to such levels
during seasonal maintenance," said Toril Bosoni, senior oil
analyst at the IEA, the West's energy watchdog.
"Normally when European and Russian refineries are in
maintenance you see margins rise, but the U.S. imports offset
all that and I don't see that changing."
Gross refining margins for Brent crude oil are expected to
average $1.10 a barrel for 2013, compared with $4.10 a barrel in
2012, according to Wood Mackenzie.
And Mediterranean refiners that partly rely on Russian crude
have again fared worse as Urals prices have been high due to low
Iraqi supplies and sanctions on Iranian oil.
A lack of forward buying in the North Sea crude oil market
over the last six weeks has added to growing evidence that
refiners are quietly delaying their return from maintenance.
November cargoes have been slow to clear, raising
expectations that refiners will simply try to run down crude
stocks for the end of the year to improve their balance sheets.
"Companies would rather have cash than inventory... Cash
looks more attractive for end-of-year results," a trader said.
Refiners are also struggling to clear surpluses of refined
oil products as consumer demand in Europe remains week.
Industry monitor Euroilstock showed a build in crude and
product stocks, even as their crude intake fell.
EUROPE'S GASOLINE GLUT
The challenges facing European refining go beyond market
vagaries: they are also structural.
Europe's refineries, many of which were built in the 1960s
and 1970s, were originally geared to meet the region's demand
for gasoline. As motorists have shifted to more efficient diesel
in recent decades, Europe has been left with a surplus of
gasoline and shortage of diesel made up by imports.
Excess European gasoline traditionally found an outlet in
the United States but demand there has shrunk since the 2008
financial crisis and with moves towards more efficient cars.
At the same time, U.S. refiners have reaped the benefits of
the shale boom that has provided abundant and cheap feedstocks.
U.S Gulf Coast refineries started exporting record volumes
of diesel to Europe in September, covering any shortages that
would have occurred due to lower regional output. That means
refinery profit margins, known as crack spreads, have declined
for both gasoline and middle distillates like diesel.
"When gasoline cracks were weak in the past you had middle
distillates cracks offsetting that. But we haven't seen that
this time round because of the large inflow of gasoil and diesel
from the United States, Russia and Asia," Leitch said.
Faced with a glut, European refiners have in recent weeks
been forced to slash production at their gasoline units.
One of the main reasons more companies have not already
shuttered unprofitable plants, said Saras' Vacca, are strict
European cleanup rules that make the process cumbersome.
European refiners have lobbied the European Union to
standardise rules and make it easier for loss-making plants to
close down while creating incentives for refiners that want to
invest to improve competitiveness.
The EU is conducting a "fitness check" of the European
refining sector that is due to be completed in 2014.
"We're moderately optimistic on the outcome of this process,
because the EU recognised the strategic role of its refining
industry in order to guarantee energy security," Vacca said.
"Europe cannot afford to let this industry shut down and shift
to other continents."