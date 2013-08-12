* NW Europe refining down to 75-80 pct of capacity
* Med refiners running at around 70 pct of capacity
* N. Sea maintenance, low Urals, Libya troubles support oil
By Ron Bousso and Claire Milhench
LONDON, Aug 12 European refiners are set to cut
crude oil processing rates this week by around 500,000 barrels
per day (bpd) as soaring oil prices bite deeper into their
already weak profit margins, traders and industry sources said.
The sources said on Monday that refiners, including BP
, Royal Dutch Shell and Total, would
reduce total output to around 11.5 million bpd.
Seasonal maintenance in the North Sea, lower than usual
exports of Russian Urals and disruptions to exports from Iraq
and Libya have pushed benchmark Brent futures prices this month
to their highest levels since April.
Higher crude oil prices mean refiners make less profit per
barrel from selling refined products, as the margin or crack
shrinks.
"The cracks are awful; there is no question there.
Refineries are losing money," a source at a Mediterranean
refinery said. "This is a critical week for refiners as they
decide how to operate in the face of these margins."
European refiners are also having to pay up for the sour
grades that many of them prefer, with Russian Urals hitting
record premiums to dated Brent.
"Mediterranean margins are completely dead on sour grades
mostly, and refiners have exhausted most grade switching as a
means of preserving profitability," a trader said.
Forties, a North Sea intermediate grade, has been trading at
seven-month highs due to a tight August loading programme,
whilst light, sweet Norwegian crudes have risen due to lower
supplies of West African crudes and Azeri Light.
"There is too little margin left on light, sweet grades as
well," the trader added. "Accordingly, run cuts are the only
means left to preserve profitability. The Libyan disruptions
speeded this up as it deprived the refiners of their light,
sweet alternatives."
A string of strikes over the past two weeks at Libya's major
oil fields and crude export terminals have cut production 50
percent to levels not seen since the 2011 civil war, limiting
crude supplies in the region.
CRACKS PLUMMET
Refiners in northwest Europe are expected to cut crude
throughput to around 75-80 percent of full capacity this week
from about 85 percent in July, according to several sources.
Average refining margins for a Rotterdam refinery cracking
Brent in northwest Europe were at $2.11 a barrel on Monday, down
by more than 60 percent from 2013 highs seen in June.
The refineries expected to cut runs include BP's 400,000 bpd
Rotterdam plant, Statoil's 110,000 bpd Kalundborg,
Total's 153,000 bpd Vlissingen, Shell's 412,000 bpd Pernis and
Preem's 113,000 bpd Gothenburg and 210,000 bpd Lysekil plants.
BP, Shell and Preem refused to comment. Total and Statoil
did not reply to requests for comment.
In the Mediterranean, crude processing levels are expected
to be slashed even further as they are overwhelmingly dependent
on Urals crude.
Refining throughput will be reduced this week to around 70
percent from 75 to 80 percent previously.
In the Mediterranean, average Urals cracks were at minus 37
cents a barrel on Monday, down from $1.92 a barrel in July and
$3.59 a barrel in June.
Spain's Cepsa said late in July that it had moved up
maintenance originally planned for October at its 88,000 bpd
Tenerife refinery as a result of weak margins.