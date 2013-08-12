* NW Europe refining down to 75-80 pct of capacity

* Med refiners running at around 70 pct of capacity

* N. Sea maintenance, low Urals, Libya troubles support oil

By Ron Bousso and Claire Milhench

LONDON, Aug 12 European refiners are set to cut crude oil processing rates this week by around 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) as soaring oil prices bite deeper into their already weak profit margins, traders and industry sources said.

The sources said on Monday that refiners, including BP , Royal Dutch Shell and Total, would reduce total output to around 11.5 million bpd.

Seasonal maintenance in the North Sea, lower than usual exports of Russian Urals and disruptions to exports from Iraq and Libya have pushed benchmark Brent futures prices this month to their highest levels since April.

Higher crude oil prices mean refiners make less profit per barrel from selling refined products, as the margin or crack shrinks.

"The cracks are awful; there is no question there. Refineries are losing money," a source at a Mediterranean refinery said. "This is a critical week for refiners as they decide how to operate in the face of these margins."

European refiners are also having to pay up for the sour grades that many of them prefer, with Russian Urals hitting record premiums to dated Brent.

"Mediterranean margins are completely dead on sour grades mostly, and refiners have exhausted most grade switching as a means of preserving profitability," a trader said.

Forties, a North Sea intermediate grade, has been trading at seven-month highs due to a tight August loading programme, whilst light, sweet Norwegian crudes have risen due to lower supplies of West African crudes and Azeri Light.

"There is too little margin left on light, sweet grades as well," the trader added. "Accordingly, run cuts are the only means left to preserve profitability. The Libyan disruptions speeded this up as it deprived the refiners of their light, sweet alternatives."

A string of strikes over the past two weeks at Libya's major oil fields and crude export terminals have cut production 50 percent to levels not seen since the 2011 civil war, limiting crude supplies in the region.

CRACKS PLUMMET

Refiners in northwest Europe are expected to cut crude throughput to around 75-80 percent of full capacity this week from about 85 percent in July, according to several sources.

Average refining margins for a Rotterdam refinery cracking Brent in northwest Europe were at $2.11 a barrel on Monday, down by more than 60 percent from 2013 highs seen in June.

The refineries expected to cut runs include BP's 400,000 bpd Rotterdam plant, Statoil's 110,000 bpd Kalundborg, Total's 153,000 bpd Vlissingen, Shell's 412,000 bpd Pernis and Preem's 113,000 bpd Gothenburg and 210,000 bpd Lysekil plants.

BP, Shell and Preem refused to comment. Total and Statoil did not reply to requests for comment.

In the Mediterranean, crude processing levels are expected to be slashed even further as they are overwhelmingly dependent on Urals crude.

Refining throughput will be reduced this week to around 70 percent from 75 to 80 percent previously.

In the Mediterranean, average Urals cracks were at minus 37 cents a barrel on Monday, down from $1.92 a barrel in July and $3.59 a barrel in June.

Spain's Cepsa said late in July that it had moved up maintenance originally planned for October at its 88,000 bpd Tenerife refinery as a result of weak margins.