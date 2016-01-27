By Libby George
| ANTWERP, Belgium
ANTWERP, Belgium Jan 27 Europe's refiners are
in for another year in the black in 2016, a salve for an
industry that not long ago faced years of losses due to
competition from more advanced units elsewhere.
Booming demand for gasoline and octane, the levelling out of
Brent crude versus WTI and even the weak euro, will all help
buoy even Europe's ageing units through the year, according to
speakers at the Platts Middle Distillates conference in Antwerp.
"Refining is in the midst of another extended aberration,"
said Richard de Caux, BP's head of refining. "Product prices and
crude prices have sort of dislocated from one another in order
to incentivize refiners to run crude."
BP's refining margin reached the second highest ever
in 2015, driven by low oil prices and unexpectedly strong demand
growth worldwide, particularly for gasoline, as drivers in the
United States, China and India hit the road with cheaper fuel.
The mismatch between refinery additions that had been
centred on diesel, and demand growth that has shifted to
gasoline, was intensified by refinery closures over the past 15
years. JBC Energy pegged closures worldwide at 8.6 million
barrels per day (bpd) since 2009.
"This has simply tightened the market," said JBC managing
director David Wech. "The high octane component, the quality
component, is very tight. There don't appear to be easy
solutions to that."
He added that as a result, "the risks to (refinery margins)
will largely be to the upside."
Strong light ends are particularly good for Europe's
refineries, which are the "marginal supplier of octane,"
according to Amrita Sen, chief economist with Energy Aspects.
"Europe has actually had a lifeline," Sen said, adding that
the "tables are turning" away from U.S. and Asian refiners,
which are newer, larger and had been more profitable.
Schiavetti said the removal of the U.S. export ban on crude
oil had taken away "a huge competitive advantage" that American
refineries had enjoyed for years.
"This is definitely a positive for European refineries,"
Schiavetti said, adding that the steep decline in the euro
versus the U.S. dollar had given refineries whose main operating
costs were in euros a "30 percent increase in profitability."
But the hammer will fall eventually on Europe's oldest and
least complex units, even if cheap crude and booming gasoline
have deferred the execution date.
"Global (refinery) capacity growth will eventually start to
outpace demand growth," de Caux said, adding that Europe's
refineries are particularly vulnerable. And as refineries run
full steam to produce gasoline, the excess crude would feed into
products, casting an ominous shadow on margins.
(Reporting By Libby George, editing by David Evans)