* September imports to surpass August's 1.6 mln tonnes
* Distillates stocks in ARA hub at all-time records
* Refinery margins saved due to cheap crude
By Libby George and Ron Bousso
LONDON, Sept 9 Europe is poised to receive
record levels of diesel from the east this month as the region
bears the full brunt of supply from new Middle Eastern
refineries.
A mammoth 1.4 million tonnes of diesel has already been
booked from new mega refineries in the Middle East, and
export-oriented refineries in India, to land in Europe in
September, according to traders and Reuters shipping data.
Traders expect several more shipments to be booked in the
coming days, leading total exports this month to surpass
August's 1.6 million tonnes.
"It will be high," one trader said of the imports, adding
that it was likely to hit a new record.
Reuters shipping data shows more than 3 million tonnes in
total of oil products en route from the east. The bookings
include diesel on two oil product supertankers capable of
carrying 1 million barrels each, the Atina and the Novo.
Three even larger mega tankers with 2 million barrels, the
Gener8 Neptune, the Yuan Chun Hu and the Yuan Qiu Hu, are also
set to carry distillates from South Korea to West Africa on
their maiden voyages.
While Europe's imports typically peak in the autumn, during
refinery maintenance season, Middle Eastern shipments were
turbo-charged by the addition of crude producer Saudi Arabia's
new 400,000 barrel per day (bpd) Yasref refinery.
That unit hit full capacity at the end of June, just as the
Middle East's own distillate consumption entered its summer
peak.
In the first five months of the year, total Saudi distillate
exports were 22 percent higher than the same period last year,
according to JODI data, reaching an average of roughly 1.1
million tonnes per month. These shipments were aided by the
400,000 bpd Jubail refinery, which reached maximum output in
late 2014.
"These two Saudi refineries have hit their full stride, and
they're going to keep pushing diesel to Europe," said Harry
Tchilinguirian, global head of commodity strategy at BNP
Paribas. "That's what they were built, configured and optimized
for."
Already, stocks of distillates in the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub have hit all-time records,
according to Dutch consultancy PJK International. Figures from
industry monitor Genscape show gasoil stock levels in ARA at
nearly 5.7 million tonnes at the end of August - nearly one
million above the previous year.
Genscape pegs ARA gasoil storage at close to 70 percent of
total capacity.
But traders and analysts said Europe's refinery margins will
be saved for a few more months, largely thanks to cheap crude,
which cut refinery costs and spurred demand.
Low water levels on the Rhine river also crimped stocks in
inland markets, such as Germany and Switzerland, meaning buyers
in those countries will at some point need to restock from the
ARA volumes.
"Demand is really strong...major importers turn over their
tanks rapidly," one trader said.
But others warned that if Europe's already limited refinery
maintenance is pared back further, stocks could be inundated.
"Refinery margins are crude driven, not demand," another
trader said. "If (refiners) run at maximum rates, the market
will be flooded easily."
(Reporting by Libby George; editing by Susan Thomas)