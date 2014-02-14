* Around 10 pct of Europe capacity to go down in March-April
* Despite supply cut, margins unlikely to show big increase
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Feb 14 Europe's embattled refineries are
scheduled to cut output by more than 10 percent during spring
maintenance, but any ensuing gain in profit margins will be too
small to avert further plant closures in a well-supplied market.
Prices of diesel, the bedrock of European refining profits,
will remain pressured by huge flows from the United States,
Russia and Asia, which have hammered profits at refiners ranging
from majors Total and Shell to independents
like Italy's Saras and Spain's Cepsa.
Around 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining
capacity are expected to go offline in March and April for
maintenance, peaking at 1.3 million bpd in early April,
according to Reuters data and industry sources.
Those levels are broadly unchanged from a year earlier.
The planned cutbacks include Total's 101,000-bpd Grandpuits
refinery near Paris, Galp Energia's 225,000-bpd Sines
refinery in Portugal and Eni's 200,000-bpd Sannazzaro refinery
near Turin, Italy.
About 60 percent of the work will take place around the
Mediterranean, where refineries have been exposed in recent
months to particularly weak and often negative margins.
Since September, northwest European and Mediterranean
refineries have steadily reduced crude processing rates by an
average of 500,000 bpd, traders and analysts estimated.
Europe's refining capacity stood at around 11.4 million bpd
in February, roughly 78 percent of the region's potential,
according to the International Energy Agency.
But despite the lower production, refining margins will not
increase significantly, analysts say.
"Our northwest Europe forecast shows some recovery from
today's negative GRM (gross refining margin) levels in the near
future," said Stephen George, chief economist at KBC Advanced
Technologies consultancy.
"We're anticipating a gradual recovery in the gasoline
cracks over the spring to the point where complex margins are a
couple of dollars higher than present levels. It's not going to
be boom times for European refiners but there should be a bit
more breathing room," George said.
LOOK WEST
A possible decline in diesel imports from the United States
as a result of extensive spring maintenance at U.S. Gulf Coast
refineries and higher domestic demand due to polar temperatures
on the East Coast will have only a minor impact on Europe.
"If the U.S. weather remains cold there could be a
short-term improvement in margins but the general trend is
expected to be similar lows as seen in recent months," said
David Wech, managing director at Vienna-based consultancy JBC
Energy.
U.S. Gulf Coast refiners remain on track for a
larger-than-usual slate of maintenance this spring at an average
of 628,000 bpd of crude distillation capacity in the first
quarter and another 243,000 bpd in the second, IIR Energy data
showed.
CLOSING TIME
With the continuous pressure on margins unlikely to abate,
further refinery closures in Europe are almost certainly
unavoidable.
"The European refining sector is still very challenged
structurally - it is on the receiving end of a lot of product
from better-equipped refining centres on the U.S. Gulf Coast,
the Middle East and India," said Vikas Dwivedi, global oil and
gas economist at Macquarie.
"So it's an oversupply situation that's large enough that
even the regular maintenance that's planned won't be enough to
tighten up the market."
Around 2 million bpd of refining capacity, the equivalent of
10 medium-sized plants, will need to shut in the next four years
to balance the market, according to JBC Energy.
"The longer margins remain in the doldrums, the more likely
I think we'll see more of the 'rolling closures' we've seen in
Italy in recent years," George at KBC said, adding that some
temporary economic closures should not be ruled out.