Nov 12 The Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) is a European Directive due to be incorporated into national laws by July 2013.

It seeks to regulate Europe's non-UCITS (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) fund sector, in particular hedge, private equity and real estate funds.

AIFMs will need to have submitted an application for authorisation by July 2014.

The general principles for AIFMs are broadly similar to the UCITS Directive and include provisions on fair treatment of investors, best execution, inducements, conflicts of interests, market integrity, internal audit, keeping records of portfolio/subscription and redemption transactions and due diligence.

Who is subject to the AIFMD?

All AIFMs established in the European Union (EU), whether they manage EU or non-EU AIFs, are subject to the AIFMD. The AIFMD also governs the marketing in the EU of AIFs managed by an AIFM established outside the EU. A non-EU AIFM marketing outside of the EU and a non-EU fund which invests in EU equities does not come within the scope of the AIFMD.

What are the risk management requirements?

The main provisions governing risk management under AIFMD are inspired by the same regulations governing UCITS. The AIFMD also requires that the risk management function is functionally and hierarchically separated from the portfolio management function and other operating units to avoid conflicts of interest.

Non-EU AIFs must appoint a depositary if they wish to make use of the EU Marketing Passport (estimated to be available from 2015) which permits marketing across the EU on the basis of one authorisation in the home member State of the AIFM.

What are the capital requirements?

The funds are required to hold the higher of (up to a maximum of 10 million euros); one-quarter of their fixed overheads requirements, or 125,000 euros (300,000 euros for each internally managed AIF) plus 0.02 percent of the amount by which the value of the portfolios of the AIFM exceeds 250 million euros. Additional own funds, or professional indemnity insurance is required to cover risks arising from professional negligence. What are the remuneration requirements?

Member States shall require AIFMs to have remuneration policies and practices for all staff receiving total pay that takes them into the same salary bracket as senior management and risk takers. This includes those individuals whose professional activities have a material impact on the risk profiles of the AIFMs or the AIFs they manage.

These policies must promote sound and effective risk management and discourage risk-taking which is inconsistent with the risk profiles of the AIFs they manage.

When must the AIFM report to regulators and what must it report?

EU AIFMs (for each AIF they manage) and non-EU AIFMs (for each AIF it markets in the EU), must report exposures, leverage and other key numbers to regulators on a quarterly basis. Additional disclosure is required where the AIF employs leverage on a substantial basis. The information is reported to the regulator that initially authorised or registered the AIFM.

Source: Deloitte (Compiled by Sinead Cruise; Editing by Erica Billingham)