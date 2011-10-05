FRANKFURT Oct 5 European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday he wanted Europe's new super-watchdog, the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), to coordinate a harmonised capital buffer regime in the continent.

The ESRB, which started operations at the beginning of this year, is Europe's proposed solution to avoid a repeat of the financial crisis. But critics say that without real powers, the board will be too weak to force countries or authorities to adhere to its warnings.

Constancio's comments represent a push to beef up the ESRB's regulatory power.

"I am of the view that the establishment of a general macro-prudential regime in the Capital Requirement Regulation is warranted," he said in a speech on financial regulation.

"Adjustments should only be possible in the direction of strengthening the harmonised minima," he added. "This macro-prudential regime should be subject to strict safeguards, under the ex ante coordination of the ESRB."

The ESRB is a macro-economic monitor designed to take a bird's eye view of Europe's financial system and flag any emerging problems for relevant authorities to act on.

The body brings together Europe's top central bankers, seating them on a 37-member board alongside the heads of banking, trading and insurance authorities and EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn. (Writing by Paul Carrel)