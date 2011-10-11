BRUSSELS Oct 11 Countries in Europe should
tighten their rules on foreign currency lending to counter
excessive credit growth and financial stability risks, the
European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), the continent's
super-watchdog, said on Tuesday.
The ESRB is designed to take a bird's eye view of Europe's
financial system and flag up any emerging problems for relevant
authorities to act on.
It has no formal teeth, although if it is not satisfied with
authorities' reactions, it has the option of going public with
its fears.
The board, chaired by European Central Bank President
Jean-Claude Trichet, issued a set of recommendations on lending
in currencies other than the legal tender of the relevant
country.
"These recommendations reflect financial stability concerns
arising from foreign currency lending to the non-financial
private sector," the ESRB said in a statement.
"This phenomenon is currently present in EU countries to
different degrees and has led in some cases to a build-up of
substantial mismatches between the currencies in which the
non-financial private sector receives its income and those in
which it pays back loans, thus making it more vulnerable to
unfavourable movements in the exchange rate."
(Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Anna Willard)