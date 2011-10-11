BRUSSELS Oct 11 Countries in Europe should tighten their rules on foreign currency lending to counter excessive credit growth and financial stability risks, the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), the continent's super-watchdog, said on Tuesday.

The ESRB is designed to take a bird's eye view of Europe's financial system and flag up any emerging problems for relevant authorities to act on.

It has no formal teeth, although if it is not satisfied with authorities' reactions, it has the option of going public with its fears.

The board, chaired by European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet, issued a set of recommendations on lending in currencies other than the legal tender of the relevant country.

"These recommendations reflect financial stability concerns arising from foreign currency lending to the non-financial private sector," the ESRB said in a statement.

"This phenomenon is currently present in EU countries to different degrees and has led in some cases to a build-up of substantial mismatches between the currencies in which the non-financial private sector receives its income and those in which it pays back loans, thus making it more vulnerable to unfavourable movements in the exchange rate."

