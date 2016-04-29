LONDON, April 29 Clearing houses for derivatives
in the European Union must use tougher assumptions when checking
their daily resilience to defaults of members and market shocks,
the bloc's securities watchdog said on Friday.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) was
publishing the results of its first annual region-wide "stress
test" that covered 17 clearing houses in the EU.
The aim is to see how well the sector could withstand many
members, typically banks, defaulting at the same time without
destabilising the financial system or needing taxpayer bailouts.
Clearing houses or central counterparties (CCPs) are set to
grow as regulators make clearing in the $550 trillion
derivatives market mandatory, raising concerns of a new breed of
"too big to fail" institutions.
Clearing houses like LCH.Clearnet, Eurex Clearing
and ICE Clear Europe stand between two sides
of a trade to ensure its completion even if one side goes bust.
"The results of the test shows that the system of EU CCPs
can overall be assessed as resilient to the stress scenarios
used to model extreme but plausible market developments," ESMA
said in a statement.
