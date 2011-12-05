* Dollars and yen emerging as safe haven from euro
* Fiscally conservative Britain appeals to some
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, Dec 5 Europe's richest investors
are moving money out of euros amid fears the single currency may
not survive a sovereign debt crisis, with U.S. dollars and yen
among the favoured destinations, bankers say.
One private banker at a global group, who specialises in
clients worth at least $5 million, said his team had seen a pick
up in clients fleeing the euro since Germany's central bank had
to step in to prevent failure of a bond auction last month.
He described the trend as "between a trickle and a flood",
highlighting U.S. dollars as the favoured haven, followed to a
lesser extent by Japanese yen.
British pounds are seen as too closely aligned to the fate
of the euro zone to act as an effective buffer against a
possible collapse in the currency union, he added, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
Richard Cookson, chief investment officer at Citi's
private banking arm which caters to clients worth more than $25
million, also said he had seen clients "shifting out of euros".
He warned, however, that the complexity and potential
seriousness of a euro breakup made it difficult to know how to
protect wealth.
"This is one of the defining moments in European and global
economic history and if it goes bad -- it gets very, very bad
indeed," he said.
"You can hedge the risk of a currency going down sharply and
hedge against it going up, for example, but how do you hedge
against it disappearing altogether?"
Ronnie Ludwig, Edinburgh-based partner in the private client
team at accountants Saffery Champness, said he had seen some
clients move more money into sterling, braving negative real
interest rates for relative peace of mind.
Among the attractions are a fiscally conservative government
and past willingness to bail out failing banks demonstrated in
the 2008-2009 financial crisis when a number of British lenders
were fully or part nationalised, he said.
"There's a sense of concern around the euro and some people
are moving to other currencies like sterling. We're perceived to
be doing the right things," he said.
London estate agents have reported increased interest in the
city's high end residential property market from European cash
buyers seeking a shelter from the continent's financial storm.
Citi's Cookson also told of a friend living in London's
fashionable Notting Hill neighbourhood who had sold his home for
40 percent more than the market value to a Russian buyer who had
approached him in the street as he was leaving the house.
The experience illustrates the allure of London property as
one of very few assets still regarded as safe that are available
to wealthy investors, Cookson said.
Some bankers played down the trend, however, reporting that
while wealthy investors were mindful of increased risks
associated with a systemic crisis, most were keeping their
heads.
"It's not rabbits in headlights. People can't believe what's
going on in Europe but I haven't seen any mass selling of
portfolios," said Julian Lamden, a client partner at Coutts, the
private banking arm of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc,
whose portfolio includes some of the bank's richest clients.
"I haven't seen any really big moves but people are
positioning themselves. They are thinking about what is the next
step. It's very much at the front of their minds."
Damian Bloom, a London-based partner at law firm Berwin
Leighton Paisner specialising in the tax affairs of super
wealthy clients whose assets are measured in tens of millions,
said some clients were starting to worry about bank solvency.
"We haven't seen a knee-jerk reaction. The general feedback
is we don't see (the euro) failing... (But) people are worrying
more about the banks than they were six months ago," he said.
(Editing by Mike Nesbit and Mark Potter)