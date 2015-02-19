LONDON Feb 19 Russia is redrawing the map of
Europe by force and a stronger NATO presence is needed on its
borders, Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European
Commission said on Thursday.
"Russia's aggression against Ukraine is very worrying for
Baltic states," Dombrovskis, the former prime minister of Latvia
told an event organised in London.
"It shows that Russia is looking to redraw Europe's 21st
century borders by force, and it must be noted that Ukraine is
not the first country to face Russia's aggression."
Dombrovskis said it was important to have a stronger NATO
presence in the Baltic states, and that was already happening.
The Baltic states include Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.
(Reporting by John Geddie and Huw Jones)