VILNIUS May 26 An agreement on renewing
sanctions against Russia when they run out on July 31 has become
more difficult with growing opposition from some EU countries,
Germany's foreign minister said on Thursday.
European Union economic sanctions against Russia were
introduced for one year in July 2014 in response to its actions
in Ukraine and twice extended in 2015.
"We are aware that resistance in the EU to extending the
sanctions towards Russia has increased," Frank-Walter Steinmeier
was quoted by Lithuania's BNS news agency saying in an
interview.
"It will be more difficult than it was last year to find a
common position on this issue."
Germany wants to keep the sanctions until the Minsk peace
accords between Russia and Ukraine are implemented, Steinmeier
said.
"One thing is for sure. We cannot ignore Russia's annexation
of Crimea in violation of international law and the
destabilization of Eastern Ukraine," he said.
The 28-strong EU needs unanimity to keep the sanctions in
place and the bloc's unity has been increasingly tested on that.
Last week diplomats and officials told Reuters the EU was
still on track to renew them, though an extension could be
contested and only short-term.
Italy, Greece, Cyprus, Hungary and Bulgaria are among EU
states skeptical that sanctions should be extended, diplomats
said, facing off against Britain, Sweden, Poland and the Baltic
states.
