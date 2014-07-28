(Adds details, quotes, context)
MOSCOW, July 28 Russian authorities said on
Monday they were considering restricting all or some European
Union fruit imports, mainly from eastern Europe.
The statement came hours after the Hague's arbitration court
ruled that Russia must pay $51.6 billion for expropriating the
assets of the now-defunct oil producer Yukos, potentially a big
hit for the country's economy.
"Our experts will make a decision (on fruit imports) in a
week or two," Alexei Alekseenko, a spokesman for the Veterinary
and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS), told Reuters,
adding the move was linked to a lack of phytosanitary controls.
He declined to name the countries whose supplies could be
hit, but said "first of all it's an issue for eastern Europe."
The largest fruit suppliers to Russia include Poland,
Moldova and the Netherlands, he added.
