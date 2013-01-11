* Shoppers' sales budgets seen down in France, Spain, Italy
* Less discounting, less stock for some clothing retailers
* Weak clearance sales start for small French clothing
stores
* Galeries Lafayette, Printemps defy bleak French trend
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Jan 11 Cautious stock-building in the
run-up to Christmas may help European retailers protect profit
margins during the post-holiday sales, by keeping a lid on
savings for shoppers.
"There is somewhat less discounting this year compared with
last year, because many clothing retailers have planned for
lower sales volumes and adjusted their stocks accordingly," said
Stefan Stjernholm, retail analyst at Nordea.
"So I think that even if sales figures and statistics
continue to look weak, the goods that have been sold have been
sold at a somewhat better profit margin this year."
Illustrating that trend, Britain's Marks and Spencer
posted disappointing third-quarter sales figures on Wednesday
but did not lower its forecast profit margin.
It said it carried 5 percent less stock into its
post-Christmas sales against the previous year and had also
offered fewer promotions in the pre-Christmas period than in
2011.
Next, Britain's second biggest clothing retailer,
does not offer pre-Christmas discounts, said total stock for its
end-of-season sale was down 8.2 percent on the previous year.
Holding down inventory may be particularly beneficial since
demand is looking weak in many countries where household incomes
are being crimped by unemployment and tight fiscal policy.
In France, early figures for the first day of the legally
permitted winter sales season on Wednesday showed that store
visits were sluggish and revenue flat compared to a year ago.
"There was no buying frenzy on that first day," said Bernard
Morvan, head of French Clothing Retail Federation FNH.
The total number of people out of work is close to a 15-year
high in France, stores are closing - books-to music retailer
Virgin Megatore has just filed for insolvency - and polls point
to declining household shopping budgets.
France's month of clearance sales, which run until Feb. 12,
are important for the apparel sector, which makes a heavily
disproportionate share of its sales in the month. Annual sales
for the sector are expected to fall 2.2 percent to 31.1 billion
euros in 2012, their sixth year of decline, according to the
French Fashion Institute (IFM).
TIGHT BUDGETS
Research firm Kurt Salmon, whose team visited 75 stores in
Paris and its suburbs on Jan. 9, predicted that the new sales
season would generate the same revenue as last year, saying
stocks in clothing stores were high and shoppers' budgets tight.
"We are seeing discounts of up to 50 percent, no bigger than
last year's. The volume of items being offered for markdowns is
rising and that's true for clothing as well as for electronics,"
said Kurt Salmon analyst Aude de Moussac.
Fashion powerhouses Galeries Lafayette and Le Printemps,
whose discounts of up to 50 percent are broadly similar to last
year's sales, were more upbeat at their Paris flagship stores.
Galeries Lafayette sales director Christophe Cann said the
company predicted 5 percent sales growth in its department
stores during the sales period.
Le Printemps chief executive Pierre Pelarrey told Reuters
that store revenue and traffic grew by double-digit percentages
year-on-year on the first day of the sales, a performance he
called "very satisfying".
This was fueled by the store's high-end positioning, which
makes it more resilient to economic woes and by colder weather
which is boosting purchases of coats and puffer jackets.
In Spain and Italy, where the economic crisis has been
tougher on consumers, many shops began discounting items well
before the official January clearance sales window to stimulate
spending.
"We don't expect anything exceptional this season after
families paid taxes for 10 billion euros in December," Italy's
retail association Confcommercio Vice President Renato Borghi
said in a statement. The Italian government added new property
taxes and many payments were due at the end of the year.
Spain's biggest department store El Corte Ingles advertised
discounts of up to 50 percent.
Rushing in to exchange a Christmas present at one store in
Madrid, Lola Martinez, 49, and daughter Alba, 23, said they
would not be tempted to spend anything more on themselves:
"Sales or no sales, we aren't buying things," said Lola.
Acotex, an association of textile and accessory companies,
estimated Spaniards would spend an average of 82 euros each in
the sales, about 3.5 percent less than last year, amounting to
revenue of about 3.6 billion euros.
In Italy, cash-stricken consumers were expected to spend
between 7 and 8 percent less than last year, after most savings
were dried out by tax payments last month, Confcommercio said.