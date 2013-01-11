* Shoppers' sales budgets seen down in France, Spain, Italy

* Less discounting, less stock for some clothing retailers

* Weak clearance sales start for small French clothing stores

* Galeries Lafayette, Printemps defy bleak French trend

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Jan 11 Cautious stock-building in the run-up to Christmas may help European retailers protect profit margins during the post-holiday sales, by keeping a lid on savings for shoppers.

"There is somewhat less discounting this year compared with last year, because many clothing retailers have planned for lower sales volumes and adjusted their stocks accordingly," said Stefan Stjernholm, retail analyst at Nordea.

"So I think that even if sales figures and statistics continue to look weak, the goods that have been sold have been sold at a somewhat better profit margin this year."

Illustrating that trend, Britain's Marks and Spencer posted disappointing third-quarter sales figures on Wednesday but did not lower its forecast profit margin.

It said it carried 5 percent less stock into its post-Christmas sales against the previous year and had also offered fewer promotions in the pre-Christmas period than in 2011.

Next, Britain's second biggest clothing retailer, does not offer pre-Christmas discounts, said total stock for its end-of-season sale was down 8.2 percent on the previous year.

Holding down inventory may be particularly beneficial since demand is looking weak in many countries where household incomes are being crimped by unemployment and tight fiscal policy.

In France, early figures for the first day of the legally permitted winter sales season on Wednesday showed that store visits were sluggish and revenue flat compared to a year ago.

"There was no buying frenzy on that first day," said Bernard Morvan, head of French Clothing Retail Federation FNH.

The total number of people out of work is close to a 15-year high in France, stores are closing - books-to music retailer Virgin Megatore has just filed for insolvency - and polls point to declining household shopping budgets.

France's month of clearance sales, which run until Feb. 12, are important for the apparel sector, which makes a heavily disproportionate share of its sales in the month. Annual sales for the sector are expected to fall 2.2 percent to 31.1 billion euros in 2012, their sixth year of decline, according to the French Fashion Institute (IFM).

TIGHT BUDGETS

Research firm Kurt Salmon, whose team visited 75 stores in Paris and its suburbs on Jan. 9, predicted that the new sales season would generate the same revenue as last year, saying stocks in clothing stores were high and shoppers' budgets tight.

"We are seeing discounts of up to 50 percent, no bigger than last year's. The volume of items being offered for markdowns is rising and that's true for clothing as well as for electronics," said Kurt Salmon analyst Aude de Moussac.

Fashion powerhouses Galeries Lafayette and Le Printemps, whose discounts of up to 50 percent are broadly similar to last year's sales, were more upbeat at their Paris flagship stores.

Galeries Lafayette sales director Christophe Cann said the company predicted 5 percent sales growth in its department stores during the sales period.

Le Printemps chief executive Pierre Pelarrey told Reuters that store revenue and traffic grew by double-digit percentages year-on-year on the first day of the sales, a performance he called "very satisfying".

This was fueled by the store's high-end positioning, which makes it more resilient to economic woes and by colder weather which is boosting purchases of coats and puffer jackets.

In Spain and Italy, where the economic crisis has been tougher on consumers, many shops began discounting items well before the official January clearance sales window to stimulate spending.

"We don't expect anything exceptional this season after families paid taxes for 10 billion euros in December," Italy's retail association Confcommercio Vice President Renato Borghi said in a statement. The Italian government added new property taxes and many payments were due at the end of the year.

Spain's biggest department store El Corte Ingles advertised discounts of up to 50 percent.

Rushing in to exchange a Christmas present at one store in Madrid, Lola Martinez, 49, and daughter Alba, 23, said they would not be tempted to spend anything more on themselves: "Sales or no sales, we aren't buying things," said Lola.

Acotex, an association of textile and accessory companies, estimated Spaniards would spend an average of 82 euros each in the sales, about 3.5 percent less than last year, amounting to revenue of about 3.6 billion euros.

In Italy, cash-stricken consumers were expected to spend between 7 and 8 percent less than last year, after most savings were dried out by tax payments last month, Confcommercio said.