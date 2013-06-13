LONDON, June 13 (IFR) - After six years of waiting, one of the investors in Natixis Asset Management's ABS Plus fund has decided to pull out, prompting the liquidation of EUR291.3m of bonds, a quarter of the fund.

This auction, featuring 152 separate lines, is one of the largest lists to hit the European structured finance market in recent years. Natixis AM wanted to maintain the same balance of positions in the fund, so simply took a pro-rata vertical slice through the whole book.

ABS Plus is a fund that has not added new positions since before the crisis, but which had a huge variety of European structured finance backed by assets from Germany, Spain, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and the UK. The collateral ranged from commercial mortgages to SME loans, corporate loans, mortgages and car loans.

Many of these assets are valued well below par, even this long after the initial crash in the structured finance market, but the market has rallied hard in the last year.

Generic Spanish RMBS spreads have gone from 535bp to 280bp, according to JP Morgan research, while junior notes in market benchmark Granite (the Northern Rock mortgage programme) have rallied from 68.5 to 88.25.

This means the investor withdrawing their funds should be able to crystallise a smaller loss. But all of the auction was still priced under par, so will result in some losses, though these may have been provisioned by the end investor.

One line, Lansdowne Mortgages 1 class M2, covered at 8.2 (market convention is to published the second-highest bid, the "cover", but not the winning bid).

Selling now may well be the best option as there is no certainty that recoveries on some of the lines will improve. Class C in the Dutch/German commercial real estate deal MESDAG (Charlie) covered at 21.5 - reflecting the fact that the class D and E, supposed to protect it from default, are already themselves in default. Three of the six loans still backing the deal have breached covenants or missed payments.

But the auction still marks a departure from usual practice in the European market. Bad banks and other legacy assets holders often auction portfolios, but usually in much smaller volume and with fewer line items. Around 10-20 items per "BWIC" (Bids-Wanted-In-Competition, effectively an interdealer auction) would be usual.

In this case, dealers were supposed to bid for all the lines - so Natixis AM gave the market a full week to put together a bid package.

It let dealers know that it would trade all of the portfolio or none at all, which may have helped make sure it had competitive bids on less popular assets.

Some banks will have taken the bonds on their own account, either as trading inventory or principal positions, while others have worked with specific clients representing end-demand for the bonds to put together their bid package. One trader said that at least 10 institutions had won lines in the auction.

While this represents a move to more aggressive disposal of legacy European assets, the market has a long way to go. In the US, Lloyds was able to trade out of USD8.7bn face value, featuring 256 line items at the end of May. The sale was all below par, but Lloyds had already provisioned the losses and made a GBP540m pre-tax gain from the sale. (Reporting By Owen Sanderson, editing by Alex Chambers)