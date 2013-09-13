LONDON, Sept 13 (IFR) - The European ABS investor community
is fighting back against the inclusion by issuers of deal
clauses that allow changes in terms without noteholder consent.
Key personnel on the Association for Financial Markets in
Europe's investor committee are now considering what they should
do to guard against such changes becoming the norm, according to
one investor who has taken part in the discussions.
Over the past year or so, more and more transaction
documents have included clauses that allow trustees to amend
terms without noteholder consent - sometimes such changes have
not even been spotted by investors. And it is clearly worrying
the buyside community. "Language creep is important. This is not
the direction I thought the '2.0' securitisation world would be
heading in," the investor said.
Issuers want to be able to react quickly to changes in
ratings agency criteria in order to preserve senior tranche
ratings. That is understandable in view of the swathe of
criteria changes and subsequent downgrades over the past couple
of years. But standard language makes quick changes very
difficult because of the cumbersome process of trying to contact
noteholders to obtain approval even for simple changes.
Issuers are therefore including language in deal
documentation that allows them to tweak terms without consent if
ratings are at risk. Potential changes do not usually apply to
basic terms, such as coupons, principal note amounts, maturity
and interest payment dates or the majority required at investor
meetings to pass an extraordinary resolution.
REFUSAL
But some investors argue that changes forced on them could
cause deals to look very different from what they initially
assessed - and some are simply refusing to invest in new deals
as a result.
For instance, Paragon Mortgages 18, a new UK buy-to-let
RMBS, includes language to protect the rating of the most senior
tranche. One investor declined to buy the deal, because "they
continue to repeat what we believe to be unacceptable language
allowing changes to the documentation without consent".
Another investor saw both sides of the argument. "In the
context of the counterparty issue, changing an account bank
which has been downgraded to the extent that it no longer
qualifies without consulting investors may not be a bad thing if
[the deal ends up using] a better rated bank," said Rob Ford,
founding partner of TwentyFour Asset Management.
"But a servicer change, for example, is more significant,
and there will be views about quality and the value of the job
they do, which investors want to be consulted on."
He added that changes specifically to protect senior tranche
ratings could adversely affect those holding lower-rated notes.
"If [changes are designed] only to preserve the senior notes,
mezzanine investors should be up in arms as they could be
downgraded further," said Ford.
Julian Tucker, structured finance partner at Shearman &
Sterling, said: "Sometimes it is actually in the interests of
some or all noteholders not to act on ratings criteria changes.
The issuer ends up paying for replacement of swaps, changes of
account bank or servicer and so forth, and that comes directly
from cashflows to the most junior classes usually, who are less
ratings-sensitive."
PRESSURE
In some cases, however, investor pressure has led to such
clauses being dropped - or at least amended.
Documents for Kensington's UK RMBS Gemgarto 2012-1 allowed
the trustee to make non-basic modifications without investors'
consent, even when they might "adversely affect the noteholders'
interests". But the language was removed from RMS 26, which
followed from Kensington in September 2012, and also from Silk
Road 2012-1, the first investor said.
A similar clause did appear in February's CMBS Taurus 2013
(GMF 1) and a more severe version was originally included in
German Residential Funding 2013-1. This would have permitted
changes even to basic terms to safeguard against rating
criteria, irrespective of the impact on buyers, but a compromise
was reached. The final version said that, if modification were
required, the note trustee would publish a notice and only
enforce changes if at least 20% of senior investors had not
rejected the proposal within 30 days.
Tucker added that trustees still had fiduciary
responsibilities, and that the provisions might stop them
working in the interests of all deal parties.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre, additional reporting by Owen
Sanderson, editing by Matthew Davies)