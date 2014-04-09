By Huw Jones
| LONDON, April 9
LONDON, April 9 European policymakers are
drawing up plans to revive the market for repackaged debt in a
bid to lure investors back to a sector that was at the heart of
the worst financial crisis in a generation.
Securitisation is seen as key to helping banks fund
themselves and the economy but the market has shrivelled since
packages of high-risk U.S. home loans pooled to create bonds
imploded in 2007 when the underlying assets proved to be
bankrupt.
That caused colossal losses for banks and tarnished
securitisation, which has yet to recover in Europe with Nomura
estimating the market now to be 650-700 billion euros, half its
pre-crisis size.
Central bankers and regulators have spoken in favour of high
quality securitisation for months but with little impact.
The drive has been given a new sense of urgency as the
European Central Bank considers plans for quantitative easing
(QE) - effectively printing money - by buying assets such as
corporate debt.
ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Monday the
central bank and Bank of England will aim to publish a paper on
securitisation at the International Monetary Fund's Spring
meeting in Washington this weekend.
However, reviving the market is likely to take many months
at least to spur enough new issuance, putting a question mark
over how quickly QE could be deployed if deflation took a grip
in Europe.
Behind the scenes, the BoE, ECB, the European Commission and
the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority have
met to agree a common approach to reviving securitisation, a
person familiar with the issue said.
The core aim is to split the market in two by creating a
category of top quality debt that will benefit from more lenient
capital treatment to encourage issuance by banks and purchases
by big investors such as insurers.
"We want to get the supply side ready for when the demand is
there. It's up to the market in the end," the person said.
The rest of the market would likely struggle to survive, the
person added, a prospect that is already alarming banks.
Capital treatment for banks creating top quality securitised
debt could be set "at or near to Basel II" - a global accord
that imposed a minimum risk-weighting for securitised debt of 7
percent - the source said.
After the financial crisis, Basel II was replaced with the
tougher Basel III that proposed a doubling of capital
requirements for securitised debt to 15 percent, a level banks
say is too high.
Lenders have called for a level of around 10 percent.
Separately, negotiations are already underway in the EU to
set a capital charge insurers would have to pay on holding
securitised debt at an attractive enough level.
DEFINING HIGH QUALITY?
The plans beg the question how will high quality
securitisation be defined and what then happens to the rest.
"We all know what high quality is when we see it but it's
very hard to define and if we cannot get a global definition,
then we should strive for a European one," said Richard Hopkin,
managing director of securitisation at AFME, the European
banking lobby.
"Regulators should think carefully about where the line is
drawn between asset-backed securities that are high quality and
the rest. If the rest is hammered by capital charges then that
could be a problem," Hopkin said.
So far efforts to rehabilitate securitisation have focused
on residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS), but the high
quality category could also include bundled car, credit card and
small business loans.
Some policymakers talk of an EU authorised or endorsed
credit card whose loans could be bundled into securitised debt.
Securitisation was seen as part of "shadow" banking and
during the financial crisis policymakers pledged a crackdown.
Since then the mood has changed as concerns over financial
stability have eased and politicians look for ways to boost
growth. Its revival could also help rebalance the region away
from a heavy reliance on bank loans for funding businesses.
Longer term, another target for European policymakers could
be the new liquidity buffer banks across the world have to build
up to withstand short-term market shocks unaided.
Under the Basel Committee's rules, the buffers can only
include a modest amount of RMBS and lenders want to include debt
such as those based on pooled auto loans, a key sector in
Germany.
(Editing by Mike Peacock)