BRUSSELS, March 23 Police in the northern
Belgian city of Antwerp said on Thursday they had detained a man
who tried to enter the main pedestrianised shopping street in a
car at high speed, adding security in the city would be stepped
up.
"At about 11 a.m. this morning a vehicle entered De Meir at
high speed due to which pedestrians had to jump away," a police
spokesman told a news conference, referring to the street name.
He added the driver was later arrested and additional police
and military personnel had been deployed to the centre of
Antwerp, but did not give any further details.
