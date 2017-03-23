BRIEF-Qualcomm receives antitrust for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
* Qualcomm receives antitrust clearance by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
PARIS, March 23 French authorities believe a man arrested on suspicion of wanting to carry out an attack in the Belgium city of Antwerp was a Tunisian national who was probably drunk and trying to escape a police check, a source close to the matter said.
The source said the individual, who resided in France, was unknown to intelligence services, but known to police for common law crimes.
"He did not want to drive into the soldiers. We think he wanted to escape a check," the source said. (Reporting by Gerard Bon; writing by John Irish; editing by Adrian Croft)
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 4.00 percent to 4.25 percent, effective june 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Schnitzer announces third quarter fiscal 2017 preliminary results and earnings date