(Repeats Feb. 2 item)
* No U.S.-style shale revolution
* Opposition to fracking slows development
* Lone oil major remains in Poland
By Michael Kahn and Nina Chestney
PRAGUE/LONDON, Feb 2 U.S. energy major Chevron's
decision to stop exploring for shale gas in Poland has
highlighted the sector's uncertain future and role in
strengthening energy security in Europe, analysts said on
Monday.
A shale gas boom in the United States over the past few
years has reduced its energy dependence, but Europe is in the
early stages of development and no commercial drilling has yet
started.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration has estimated
Europe could hold trillions of cubic metres of recoverable shale
gas but it is still uncertain where reserves are located, how
large they are and whether they are commercially viable.
In fact, revisions to estimates of technically recoverable
resources, disappointing outcomes and growing opposition to
shale gas have reduced the hype about development prospects in
Europe.
The surge in U.S. shale oil and gas production has also
caused a large build in global supplies at a time of low demand,
contributing to a sharp fall in crude oil prices since June last
year.
"I don't know any serious person who thinks Europe is going
to have a shale gas revolution in 15 years at least. It's just
not going to happen, there are too many barriers to it," Paul
Stevens, distinguished fellow at London-based think tank Chatham
House, said.
"All we are seeing now is a few final nails in the
proverbial coffin."
In the latest blow on Friday, Chevron Corp's Polish
unit decided to discontinue shale gas operations in Poland
because opportunities were greater elsewhere.
Disappointing early drilling results, difficult geologic
conditions and an unclear regulatory front have already pushed
oil majors Total and Marathon out of Poland --
leaving ConocoPhillips as the only foreign investor
left. Some companies are also cutting exploration budgets due to
the low oil price.
In nearby Romania, Prime Minister Victor Ponta said in
November that shale gas did not exist in the country after it
was initially estimated to hold enough reserves to cover
domestic demand for more than a century.
Local opposition to shale gas fracking -- extracting gas and
oil by pumping chemicals, sand and water at high pressure into
underground rocks -- on environmental, health or noise grounds
in a number of other European countries has also slowed
development or stopped it completely.
France and Bulgaria have banned fracking. Germany, which
currently has a moratorium on fracking, is drawing up new rules,
and has promised strict environmental audits and a ban on
drilling in areas where water is protected due to possible
environmental damage.
The British government is keen to develop shale gas to help
lessen the country's increasing dependence on imports as North
Sea output declines. Shale gas explorers Cuadrilla and IGas
have drilled a number of wells but no commercial
production has started amid rising opposition to fracking.
Last week Scotland -- estimated to have enough shale gas
resources to cover all of Britain's gas needs for more than 30
years -- announced a moratorium on granting of planning consent
for all unconventional oil and gas development.
"It is certainly difficult to see now where shale will first
take off in Europe," said John Williams, senior principal at
consulting firm Poyry.
(Additional reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Susan
Thomas)