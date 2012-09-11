By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, Sept 11 European bankers are hoping
stock markets will get a boost from a key German court ruling on
Wednesday on the euro zone's new bailout fund so that they can
get moving on some of their planned share offers.
Germany's Constitutional Court is due to make a long-awaited
ruling on Wednesday of the legality of the euro zone's new
permanent bailout fund and budget rules.
It is expected to be approved, but legal experts believe the
eight judges in the court's Second Senate could impose tough
conditions that would limit Berlin's flexibility on future
rescues.
"Wednesday evening could be a window if the German court
approves it and if they are deemed to come out with a better set
of conditions than people had hoped for. That could be the
moment (for launching share sales)," said one equity capital
markets banker.
After months of inactivity due to unpredictable markets,
equity capital markets - which includes new listings, secondary
share sales and convertible bonds - have seen a flurry of deals
in the last week as investors returned from their summer breaks
and companies took advantage of stronger markets.
Markets for riskier assets have been rallying ever since the
European Central Bank President said in late July that the ECB
would do whatever it takes to preserve the European currency
union. Last Thursday, Draghi pledged unlimited bond buying to
contain the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy.
"There is a lot going on in terms of pitching and
capitalising on this window because it is a strong window," said
a second banker.
On Tuesday a group of Spanish savings banks sold its 5
percent stake in gas distributor Enagas for 175
million euros, while last week the German government sold a 5
percent stake in Deutsche Post for 924 million euros.
Last week also saw the sale of several bonds linked to
shares, including French bank BNP Paribas selling some
of its stake in Pargesa via bonds exchangeable into
stock of the Geneva-based investment vehicle.
German insurer Talanx has become the first European company
in months to kick off a multi-million euro share listing.
Bankers said it would need a longer period of positive
markets before the IPO market picks up fully as they take longer
to complete, making them more exposed to sudden changes in
market sentiment, but there are several potential offerings
waiting to test the waters.
Andrew Neville, portfolio manager at Allianz Global
Investors said investment bankers had started sounding out the
market for new offers, adding that those companies where there
was clarity on whether their models depended on structural or
cyclical growth could now find demand.
"Views are being sought on what kinds of companies would be
interesting to us," he said.
Russia's biggest lender Sberbank is among those
ready to go, poised to start a roadshow for the sale of a 7.6
percent government-held stake.
Royal Bank of Scotland is expected to begin the IPO
of its insurance unit Direct Line this week.
"If (the court) vote it down, it could be disastrous
generally for markets," said the second banker. "If you are
looking to go this week you would probably wait until after
that."