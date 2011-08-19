BRATISLAVA Aug 19 Austria's proposal linking Greek collateral on sovereign loans to states' bank sector exposure to private sector bailout seems rational, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Friday, adding he needs to see more details to comment further.

Austria proposed on Friday to link demands from euro zone states for collateral on loans to Greece to how much protection each country's financial sector will secure in a parallel private sector bailout for Athens.

"The proposal that the collateral would be based on exposure of single countries to Greece is rational," Miklos told reporters after a government meeting.

"Question is whether a political agreement is possible, if countries whose banks have an exposure, will agree," he added.

Slovakia, the Netherlands and Austria said on Thursday they also want a collateral on their loans, a demand slammed by Greek official who warned it would undermine the second bailout deal agreed for Greece last month. (Reporting by Martin Santa)