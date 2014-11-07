PARIS Nov 7 A solar eclipse in March next year
will be an unprecedented test of European electricity grids
because of the massive increase in solar power production on the
continent, French power grid RTE said on Friday.
On the morning of March 20, 2015, an almost total solar
eclipse will block direct sunlight over Norway and northern
Europe for about one hour and a half and will also be visible in
other parts of Europe, North Africa and Russia.
Europe's solar power capacity has significantly increased
since the last major eclipse in August 1999, and, depending on
the weather that day, the eclipse could cause rapid swings in
output that will require adjustments by the grids.
"The passage of this shadow will considerably reduce
photovoltaic power production," Dominique Maillard, the head of
France's power grid operator RTE, owned by EDF, told
reporters during its winter outlook presentation.
"According to our calculations, the impact could be a drop
in production of as much as 30,000 megawatts across Europe, it's
the equivalent of a six degrees Celsius drop in temperatures in
half an hour," Maillard said.
That is also the capacity equivalent of 30 nuclear reactors.
Maillard said RTE had started talks with other European grid
operators to co-ordinate their response and prepare back-up
power capacity.
"If it's a cloudy day, it will go almost unnoticed. We will
only know almost at the last minute, but that doesn't prevent us
from getting our contingency plans ready," he said.
Germany is Europe's leading country in terms of solar power
capacity, with nearly 37,000 MW of installed solar capacity
meeting 28.5 percent of its domestic power demand in the first
half of 2014.
