VIENNA, Sept 6 Standard & Poor's head of European sovereign ratings was wrong to state at the weekend that a common bond issue by euro zone countries would get the lowest member's rating if jointly guaranteed, the agency said on Tuesday.

In a statement clarifying comments made by Moritz Kraemer on Saturday , the agency said Kraemer had been referring to bonds guaranteed "severally". Bonds guaranteed "jointly" would generally be rated higher it said.

"S&P would like to clarify its comments on joint sovereign eurobonds at the Alpbach conference on Sept. 3. It was referring to bonds that are guaranteed severally, not jointly, by participating issuers," it said in a statement.

"Under S&P's published criteria, bonds that are guaranteed severally (where each issuer guarantees their individual share of the debt) are generally rated, excluding other factors, at the level of the weakest participating issuer. Bonds that are guaranteed jointly (where each issuer guarantees the full amount of the debt, not just their share of it) are subject to different criteria and are generally rated more highly."

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Patrick Graham)